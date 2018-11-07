Souderton man arrested on child porn charges

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Montgomery County officials arrested a man for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

Matthew Laver, 37, of Souderton, is facing multiple felony counts.

Investigators said they found child pornography on his electronic devices.

Laver has been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children and no internet usage.

He's being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility unable to post $100,000 cash bail.