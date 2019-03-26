Spilled soap makes mess of drive on Pennsylvania Turnpike

CHARLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer sent jugs of dish soap spilling onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County, shutting down a portion of the highway between Reading and Philadelphia.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in Charlestown Township, closing the eastbound lanes between the Downingtown (Exit 312) and Valley Forge (Exit 326) interchanges.

Authorities said the truck and a car collided, causing the truck to hit a bridge and eventually split in half.

Two people were injured in the crash, but their names and details about their conditions were not released.

Traffic was detoured onto Routes 100 South, 30 East, and 202 North, causing travel delays in the area until the scene could be cleared.