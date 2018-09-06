Super Bowl Champion Eagles kick off NFL season
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The defending Super Bowl champions are kicking off the NFL season Thursday night at the Linc.
The fans are more than ready.
The parking lot was already full around 1:30 p.m.
"Tailgating down here for the first time as Super Bowl champions, life doesn't get any better than this," said Matt Lausch from Lancaster.
Season ticketholder Mike Clark and friends from Bethlehem tailgated across the street from the Linc before going in, something they've done the last six years.
"It's fantastic. I'm so excited for celebration today. I wanted to make sure we got down here early," said Clark.
Clark was also in Minnesota when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. It's a day he says he'll never forget.
"If I could ever re-live one day for the rest of my life it'd be that day," said Clark.
Underneath the underdog mask and Mummers outfit, Josh Carter of Emmaus along with family and friends are tailgating in style and will watch the game from the parking lot.
"We got it all. A living room on wheels," said Carter.
Both groups of tailgaters are high on the Eagles chances to win tonight.
"I do think that we're going to pull it out. I just think it'll be a lot closer than some people think," said Clark.
"I think it really comes down to the defense and stopping Matt Ryan and those high-flying Falcons apparently, but we'll see tonight," said Lausch.
As for repeating as champions?
"They got a good coach. We got a franchise quarterback and they are hungry for another one," said Carter.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Super Bowl Champion Eagles kick off NFL season
The defending Super Bowl champions are kicking off the NFL season Thursday night at the Linc.Read More »
- Sly Fox invites investment in brewery's new pub in Berks
- Plane flew 200 feet over another in Philadelphia, NTSB says
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Man pleads guilty to Chester County road rage killing
- Bucks County SPCA rescues 8 dairy cows from farm
- Levittown couple charged with violent burglary of ex-roommate
Latest From The Newsroom
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
- Updated East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
- Updated Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
- Updated Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
- Updated Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh continues into day 3
- New Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen