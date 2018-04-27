Temple University to rescind Cosby's honorary degree
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the university's recommendation to rescind Bill Cosby's honorary degree.
This comes after Cosby was found guilty Thursday by a jury on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Cosby was awarded an honorary degree from Temple in 1991 based on his career achievements.
