Unknown when classes will resume after fire at Upper Perk HS

UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. - School was canceled Monday for students at a fire-damaged high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties.

The Upper Perkiomen School District superintendent, Alexis McGloin, said it's too soon to know when classes will resume at Upper Perkiomen High School, after a fire damaged the building over the weekend.

"I need to make sure it's safe for the students," he told 69 News. "Honestly, it's important that our air-quality is what it needs to be before we bring anybody in, so the most important thing is that all the kids are safe."

McGloin said there is still debris and smoke in the building, and officials are not yet sure the extent of the damage.

Flames broke out around 10 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor tech-ed room of the high school, which spans Upper Hanover Township and the neighboring borough of Red Hill.

Fire crews broke two windows and smashed a hole in the roof to vent the fire. Two firefighters were injured.

Officials on the scene at the time said the fire could have been a lot worse.

"I really appreciate what her our first responders did and their staff as well," McGloin said. "They really pitched in to be very helpful and supportive of each other and I can't speak highly enough of all those people."

She said a release will be sent out later Monday as to when school will be reopened. Art Week was canceled, but the superintendent said it will be rescheduled.

The Upper Perkiomen School District serves students in Upper Hanover and Marlborough townships and the boroughs of East Greenville, Green Lane, Pennsburg and Red Hill in Montgomery County and Hereford Township in Berks County.