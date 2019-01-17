Verdict found in Hupperterz trial

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Joshua Hupperterz was found guilty of all charges in the Jenna Burleigh homicide, including first degree murder.

An immediate sentencing hearing is scheduled to happen soon.

Prosecutors say Burleigh went to a bar in August 2017 and left with Hupperterz to his North Philadelphia apartment.

Burleigh's body was found at the property of Hupperterz's grandparents in the Poconos. Hupperterz admitted to taking Burleigh's body to his grandmother's Wayne County property home.