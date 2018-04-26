Woman dies in Bush House Hotel fire, officials investigate
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Bush House Hotel resident Harold Crespo says when he smelled smoke he popped his head out the window to see where it was coming from.
He says that's when fire from the floor below singed his head.
"Once I seen the smoke and heard the fire alarm afterward that's when I started knocking on as many doors as I could," he said.
Fire officials say when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were engulfing part of the first through the third floors.
One resident, a woman in her eighties, didn't make it out.
"We went in the front door and we found her face down. She was rescued, pulled out, turned over to EMS and that's when she was declared deceased," said Quakertown Fire Battalion Chief Doug Wilhelm.
Fire officials say the fire started in the woman's apartment but say it does not appear to be suspicious.
Twelve people were displaced by the fire and nine are getting help from the Red Cross.
William Yerkes was one of those residents.
"I think my luck is from God, God saved me this time," Yerkes said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Police say they will release the name of the woman who died after all of her family has been notified.
