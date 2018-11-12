Soaking rain moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning

69 News

TODAY: Turning out cloudy. High: 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy with sometimes heavy rain arriving; wintry mix in Poconos could lead to slick spots. Low: 38

TUESDAY: Rain ending early then remaining mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High: 51, Low: 30

Welcome to the first and final drama-free weather day of the work week. The same area of high pressure that was parked over the mid-Atlantic on Veteran's Day will gradually shift to the northeast today, paving the path for an incoming storm system tonight.

Showers will spread from the south to the north starting about 8 p.m. with steady and occasionally heavy rain possible overnight into Tuesday morning. It wouldn't be impossible for some sleet or graupel to mix with rain in the higher elevations of the Poconos before transitioning to all rain.

Wet and slippery roads will make for an ugly Tuesday morning commute before rain tapers to showers by midday. We're forecasting between a half inch and 1 inch of rain before dry, cloudy and breezy conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Cold air will arrive along gusty northwest winds Wednesday leading to some morning snow flurries, especially in the Poconos, and a winter-like chill. Temperatures in the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon will feel as cold as the lower 30s. At least there will be plenty of sunshine, but it won't be working sunshine.

And yes, the rumors are true. Mother Nature creates yet another scene later this week as a stronger and slower storm rides up the East Coast. The track of the storm will determine what type of precipitation we see - liquid or frozen. A few forecast models keep the storm farther offshore, meaning a colder and more wintry solution for southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Another reliable forecast models pulls the storm more inland, leading to a warmer solution of mainly rain. At this point plan on a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain developing late Thursday before a changeover to plain rain overnight Thursday into early Friday.

For the record, Friday night football games will be dry but any grass fields will be a soggy mess.