Sunrise Chef: Whole Foods

Matt Varner from Whole Foods at 750 N. Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township stopped by the WFMZ kitchen to prepare a Christmas morning breakfast, an updated appetizer and a "root-to-stem" salad.

Eggnog Panettone French Toast

2 1-pound loaves Panettone bread

2 cups eggnog

6 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

Grated nutmeg

Salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Powdered sugar, syrup and butter for serving

Unwrap the Panettone the night before you serve and cut into 1 inch chunks. Place on a half-sheet tray and set aside. Mix eggnog, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, salt and vanilla together until well combined.

Cover eggnog mixture and refrigerate overnight. Leave bread on counter or uncovered in refrigerator to get stale.

The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Grease a 13 x 9 baking pan, and add bread cubes to pan and pour over eggnog mixture. Gently stir in the pan to incorporate ingredients, if necessary.

You can perform this step up to the night before baking the French toast, but it may affect the texture of the bread in the finished dish.

Sprinkle brown sugar mixture evenly over the dish. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil and bake 15 minutes. Remove foil and cook and additional 30 minutes uncovered until center is fully set. Let cool for 2 minutes before serving with butter, syrup, and powdered sugar.



Sweet potato rounds with goat cheese

Sweet potatoes

Organic goat cheese

Chopped walnuts

Dried cranberries

Green onion

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into quarter-inch rounds and spread on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and roast in oven until just cooked through, about 15-20 minutes.

Remove from oven and crumble goat cheese on top. Place back in oven to warm the goat cheese, about 3 minutes. Top with chopped walnuts, chopped dried cranberries and thinly sliced green onion.



Root-to-stem broccoli salad

2 heads broccoli, stalks intact

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 - 1 tsp. curry powder

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup Greek-style yogurt

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. lime juice

Bring a tall pot with a steamer basket and small amount of water to a boil and reduce heat to low. Separate broccoli stems and florets. Remove thick outer peel of broccoli stalk using a vegetable peeler.

Cut stalk into bite size pieces, about a quarter-inch thick. Place into steamer pot and cook one minute. Add broccoli florets and steam an additional 3-5 minutes until tender. Remove from pot and allow to cool off slightly.

While broccoli is steaming, add the oil, curry powder and garlic to a small pan over medium heat. Cook mixture until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Pour oil mixture, yogurt, honey and lime juice into a large bowl. Mix with a whisk until well combined. Add cooled broccoli and mix to combine. Serve at room temperature or cold.