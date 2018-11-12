BREAKING NEWS

Walmart to give hiring preference to military spouses

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 02:14 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 02:14 PM EST

Walmart will give hiring preference to military spouses, becoming the largest U.S. company to make such a commitment.

The Military Spouse Career Connection, a new initiative by Walmart to recruit and hire military
spouses, complements the 2013 Veterans Welcome Home commitment, enhanced in 2015, to
hire 250,000 military veterans by 2020, a goal it is on track to surpass next year.

In Pennsylvania, Walmart has hired more than 7,350 veterans to date. Walmart today announced it has hired more than 212,000 veterans nationwide since full implementation of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, and with over 32,000 veteran associates promoted since joining the Walmart and Sam’s Club teams, they are turning opportunities into careers.

Those projections and reported hires/promotions include veterans hired under Walmart’s original and expanded Veterans Welcome Home Commitment as well as other veterans hired by Walmart in this time frame. While Walmart thinks it is particularly important to support veterans as they make the transition to civilian life, Walmart believes all of them deserve respect and support, no matter when they left active duty.

There are more than 500,000 active duty military spouses nationwide. While the U.S. jobless 
rate hovers at four percent nationally, military spouses face a 26 percent unemployment rate
and a 25 percent wage gap compared to their civilian counterparts. A full 77 percent of these
spouses want or need work, yet frequent relocation is often a barrier to finding and maintaining
a rewarding career, according to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment
Partnership.

Military spouses are diverse, entrepreneurial, adaptable, educated, team-oriented and civically
engaged, according to Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families. Nearly
85 percent have some college education or higher. A quarter have a bachelor’s degree and 10
percent have an advanced degree.

Through the Military Family Promise, Walmart has long offered military spouses and veterans the ability to transfer from one Walmart or Sam’s Club location to another when a spouse is transferred because of the military. The Military Spouse Career Connection takes the company’s commitment one step further by offering any military spouse with a current Uniformed Services Identification Card hiring preference when they apply for a job with the company beginning Nov. 12, 2018.

All candidates must meet the standard hiring criteria, and available positions can be found at walmartspouseswithamission.com. For more information about Walmart’s Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and overall support to veterans, service members and military families, visit walmartcareerswithamission.com.

