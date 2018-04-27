Details on: Deadly Allentown Shooting, Cosby "Feels Great," and Phantoms Playoffs

One Dead in Allentown Shooting - Allentown police are searching for the gunman in a deadly shooting. 24 year old Juan Sanchez was shot several times in a parking lot on Linden Street last night. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries a few hours later. Crime tape remains at the scene today, but investigators are releasing few details about what might have happened. WFMZ's Jaccii Farris will have updates on 69 News at 4 and 5.

Cosby "Feels Great" - Bill Cosby's spokesman says the 80-year-old comedian is feeling great, and confident he did nothing wrong, one day after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Andrew Wyatt tells ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that Cosby is spending time with his wife, Camille, less than 24 hours after hearing the guilty verdict. Wyatt says Cosby maintains his innocence. On Thursday, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County mansion in January 2004. Cosby could be headed to prison when he is sentenced in 60 to 90 days. His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.

Phantoms Playoff Game Tonight - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return home to the PPL Center in Allentown tonight for game three of their playoff series against the Providence Bruins. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05. The series is tied at one game apiece. 69 News will be broadcasting live from the arena for our newscasts tonight at 5, 5:30, 6, 10, and 10:30.

