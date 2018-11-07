Details on: Fatal shooting victim identified, another animal hoarding rescue, election results

Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

Police have identified the man shot dead in Reading Monday night. Ranciel Natera, 30, died after he was found shot in the head outside his apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across from City Park. Police say Natera was targeted.

Humane Society rescues dozens of animals from Whitehall home

Officials with the Lehigh County Humane Society responded to yet another animal raid Tuesday night – the third in the last month the humane society has assisted with. They were called to the 200 block of Fifth Street in Whitehall after police were there serving an eviction notice. Officials told 69 News they found deplorable conditions inside the home and turtles, cats, dogs, toads, kittens, parrots and dozens of other animals in dirty cages.

Election results continue to come in

It was a night full of expected and unexpected results some of which have not fully come in even yet. For all the latest numbers visit 69 News’ Election Central on wfmz.com.

