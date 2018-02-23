Details on: Fire Damages or Destroys 30 School Buses and Arrests Made in Local Walmart Robberies

30 Parkland Buses Affected by Fire - Officials in Lehigh County are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed or damaged at least 30 school buses. The flames broke out overnight at a garage that houses buses for the Parkland School District behind Orefield Middle School. Superintendent Richard Sniscak said the fire destroyed one-fifth of the district's fleet. Classes were canceled for all schools Friday but are expected to resume on Monday. Sniscak says the losses will be covered by insurance, but in the meantime neighboring districts will be lending buses. WFMZ's Emma Wright will have the latest in the search for a cause on 69 News at 4 and 5.



Two Men Charged with Robbing Walmarts in 7 Counties - Two men are charged with 40 felony counts for allegedly robbing 10 Walmart stores across Pennsylvania. The most recent happened on January 7th in Pottstown. Other locations that were hit include Lehighton, Hatfield and King of Prussia. WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey will have more on how police cracked the case at 4:30 and 5:30.



Federal Judges to Hear PA Map Challenge - Three Republican-appointed federal judges will consider a request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections. A federal judge Friday set up the panel under a federal law governing constitutional challenges to congressional reapportionment. The lawsuit against state elections officials seeks an injunction against the map produced Monday by the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.

