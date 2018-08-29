Details on: Former Eagle Charged, Vaughn Spencer Testifies, and MeToo Founder to Speak at Lafayette

Former Eagles Charged with Insider Trading - Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. U.S. Attorney William McSwain says co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June. Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions. He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades." NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.

Spencer on City Contracts: "I Never Promised Anything" - Former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer, in the midst of his federal bribery trial in Philadelphia, returned to the witness stand for the second day Wednesday. Spencer, under direct examination by his attorney, addressed questions about allegations of pay-to-play politics during his one term as Reading's mayor. Spencer said his decision to award city contracts to various firms had nothing to do with previous campaign contributions he had received from those companies. "I never promised anything," Spencer said. WFMZ's Jim Vasil is covering the trial. He'll have the latest on the proceedings in a live report from Philadelphia on 69 News at 5:30.

Founder of #MeToo Movement to Speak at Lafayette - The founder of the #MeToo movement is scheduled to speak at Lafayette College in Easton. Tarana Burke will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in Colton Chapel. The #MeToo hashtag campaign emerged for survivors of sexual assault and harassment to unite and speak out. Burke spoke at the 2018 Lehigh Valley Women's Summit earlier this summer, saying she started the movement to help middle school girls in the community where she was working. As a survivor of sexual violence she says at 14 she wanted to be a social justice leader and also let women out there know they are not alone. Then it went viral with other women who are victims of sexual violence.

