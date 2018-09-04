Details on: Heat advisory, school lockdown and high school sports booster theft

Phillipsburg dismisses some schools early due to heat - Classrooms were filling back up for the start of school only for kids to pack up their bags and head home because it's simply too hot. The heat is forcing schools to take precautions for students. The Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey announced half days for the elementary, middle, and primary schools. The district said classrooms reached concerning temperatures since many don't have air conditioning. The district apologized for the inconvenience but asked parents to understand.

Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown - A shooting in Allentown put an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday morning. Jefferson Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown due to a shooting investigation in the area, officials said. Allentown police said one person was shot on Wyoming Street behind the school shortly before 10 a.m. Police said the victim sustained a superficial wound, but it is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the district said the lockdown is standard protocol when there is police activity near one of its schools.

Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations - A Berks County man who served as the treasurer for two high school sports boosters organizations stands accused of pocketing the groups' money for his own use. Exeter Township police on Tuesday announced charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies, against Erick A. Hardwick. Hardwick, police said, transferred $8,112.75 from the bank account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Soccer Association and $3,838.74 from the account of the Exeter Township High School Boys Volleyball Boosters Association to his personal and business account.