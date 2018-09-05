Details on: Kidnapping in Monroe, new prison policies and continuing heat

South Carolina pair accused of kidnapping Monroe teen - Two people are facing charges after police say they kidnapped a 15-year-old in Monroe County. Cynthia Delgado, 30, and Confesol Paduani, 45, allegedly met the boy online, engaged in sexual communication with him and told him they were his new family, police said. Officials said the pair, both of Dillon, South Carolina, picked up the 15-year-old boy in Middle Smithfield Township and took him to an unknown trailer park near Dillon. An arrest warrant was issued Friday and Delgado and Paduani were taken into custody Monday in South Carolina. They are awaiting extradition to Monroe County to face charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, interference with custody of a child and related offenses.

Spate of illnesses in Pennsylvania prisons leads to new mail, visit policies - The Pennsylvania prison system is putting in place new policies on mail handling, visits and detection of drones after a month in which about 50 staff reported symptoms that may have been caused by exposure to toxic chemicals. Pennsylvania's 25 prisons have been on lockdown for a week while officials investigate the spate of illnesses. The cause is suspected to be a clear, odorless substance known as synthetic marijuana that can be concealed in the paper of books and letters.

Area schools dismiss students early due to heat - The combination of heat and humidity is forcing the Reading School District to close three of its four middle schools early Wednesday and Thursday. Students at Southern, Southwest, and Northwest middle schools will be dismissed at 1:25 p.m. both days, according to an alert on the district's website. Those schools do not have central air conditioning. Blue Mountain School District in Schuylkill County is also dismissing students early Wednesday. Other schools are providing extra water, moving students to air conditioned rooms and taking other precautions.