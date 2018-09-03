Details on: Labor Day celebrations, flooding in Berks and fatal motorcycle crash

Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley - The hot weather isn't keeping people in the Lehigh Valley from recognizing the social and economic achievements of workers in this country. There's plenty to do to celebrate Labor Day. WFMZ's Emma Wright will have details on the Pen Argyl parade on 69 News at 4 and 6.

Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding - This has been one of the worst summers on record when it comes to total rainfall in our area, and one Berks County borough is still suffering from the latest round of rain late last week. People who live on Park Avenue in Sinking Spring are at their wits' end with flooding. Endless rain has caused them serious physical and emotional damage. Sitting water has attracted mosquitoes and the potential for West Nile virus, among other things. WFMZ's Katiera Winfrey will have the latest on the 69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 p.m.

Man dies after motorcycle crash on Route 222 in Spring - A Lancaster County man has died of injuries he suffered in the crash of his motorcycle on Route 222 in Berks County. Blaine K. Yates, 26, of Manheim, died of a traumatic brain injury at Reading Hospital, where he was taken after the crash near the Penn Avenue interchange in Spring Township last Thursday night, according to the coroner. Police said speed played a factor in the crash.