Details on: Lawsuit against Allentown Diocese, fatal Bushkill crash, Reading house fire

Lawsuit alleges Diocese returned pedophile Carbon County priest to service

A Lehigh County man alleges he was sexually abused by a Carbon County priest years after the priest was sent away for treatment after allegedly assaulting at least one other child. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Lehigh County Court against retired priest Bruno M. Tucci and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown. The victim alleges the abuse occurred between 1999 and 2001 while he served as an altar boy at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Nesquehoning, Carbon County. The suit also names former Bishop Edward Cullen, current Bishop Alfred Schlert and the Congregation of the Servants of the Paraclete. WFMZ’s Jaccii Farris will have much more on the developments tonight at 4, 5, and 6.

Northampton County coroner called to Bushkill Township crash

A person was killed in a wreck Monday morning in Bushkill Township. The two-vehicle crash happened at Route 512 and Heyer Mill Road about 4:40 a.m. Police said a southbound vehicle drove off the side of the road as it went around a curve. The driver overcompensated and crossed into the northbound lane, where it collided with another vehicle heading north on Route 512, according to police. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

Officials respond to house fire in Reading

Police responded to a house fire Monday morning in Reading. Initial reports indicated it was a fire with entrapment, but everyone got out of the home on their own. The fire was located on 1016 Lancaster Ave.