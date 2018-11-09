Details on: Musikfest headliners, Berkshire Mall Sears closing, WFMZ Coat Drive underway

Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019

Organizers have announced the first headliners for Musikfest 2019. The Goo Goo Dolls and Train will play the Sands Steel Stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. This will be the third visit to Musikfest for Train, which headlined in 2001 and 2006. Train won a Grammy award in 2011 for its number one hit, "Hey Soul Sister." The Goo Goo Dolls, which has sold more than 12 million albums, last headlined Muskifest in 2012.

Sears at Berkshire Mall closing

Sears, a household name for more than a century, is closing its store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The mall received word on the closing Thursday. Sears filed for bankruptcy last month – facing billions of dollars of debt. Word of this closure comes just a few months after the mall lost another anchor store, The Bon-Ton. Some say, they believe the appeal of online shopping is contributing to the downfall of these once-major companies. 69 News’ Jim Vasil will have more on what lies ahead for the mall on the news tonight.

WFMZ, Salvation Army team up for Coat Drive

The 4th annual WFMZ Coat Drive is underway! Drop boxes are out at the PPL Center until 7 p.m. tonight ar the WFMZ Gate at 7th and Hamilton streets. Your favorite WFMZ broadcasters will be out collecting coats at the drop-off lane on Hamilton Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game. Come see us and bring a coat!