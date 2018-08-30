Details on: Reported Fugitive Sighting, NAACP Issues Travel Advisory, and School Counselor Charged

Fugitive Shawn Christy reportedly spotted again at ice cream shop - Police were once again in Schuylkill County Wednesday night after another reported Shawn Christy sighting. The McAdoo man has been on the run for more than two months after allegedly threatening President Trump and other government officials. Wednesday night, a worker at Skipper Dippers in Rush Township said she saw Christy by a dumpster as she was taking out the trash. It's the same business where Christy was seen on camera walking around last week. Police called off the search around 12:15 a.m. and Christy is still on the run.

NAACP issues travel advisory for South Whitehall - The Allentown branch of the NAACP is warning minorities to be aware of their personal safety in interactions with the South Whitehall Township Police Department. It comes a monthy after a deadly police involved shooting near Dorney Park. Officer Jonathan Roselle was charged with voluntary manslaughter after shooting Joseph Santos. Santos was acting erratically and walking towards Roselle, but he was unarmed and the DA said the officer's life was not in danger. We reached out to South Whitehall police for comment, but have not yet heard back.

State police: Counselor at Daniel Boone HS had sexual relationship with student - A guidance counselor at Daniel Boone High School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Jamie Witzel, 40, of Schwenksville, is facing charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault. Investigators say she repeatedly had sexual intercourse with a male student in 2016 and 2017. Officials say the encounters took place in Witzel's office and in her car. The student was 15 years old at the time, according to police. Witzel has turned herself in. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

