Details on: Scott Allinson Sentenced, Trooper Shooting Trial, and Report on YEA Investigation

Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison - A federal judge has sentenced the Allentown attorney swept up in the pay-to-play scandal that brought down former Mayor Ed Pawlowski to 27 months in federal prison. The judge ordered Allinson to serve 27 months on each count followed by three years supervised release. Sanchez ordered that he serve the sentences concurrently. The defense also requested that the judge recommend that Allinson be allowed to serve his sentence in the federal prison in Schuylkill County, where he can be closer to family and friends. The prosecution did not oppose the request. The judge said he will make the recommendation, noting that the final decision comes from the federal prison bureau. Pawlowski is scheduled to be sentenced in September. WFMZ's Jamie Stover will have details on 69 News at 4 and 6.

Jury deliberates in trial for man accused of shooting state trooper - Was Daniel Clary the victim of a traffic stop gone wrong or was he calculated in trying to kill two state troopers? Jurors began deliberating Friday morning after closing arguments from both sides. Defense attorneys tried to paint a picture of a man in fear of his life while the prosecution said it was a deliberate act of trying to kill law enforcement. Clary is accused of opening fire on two state troopers, severely wounding one, during a traffic stop on Route 33 in November. A verdict is expected Friday. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will have details on 69 News at 5.

Report clears former YEA interim CEO of wrongdoing - A Chicago law firm has exonerated suspended Youth Education in the Arts employee Sean King. King took over as interim CEO for the embattled YEA organization after former CEO George Hopkins was accused by nearly a dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. King was suspended after one of the alleged victims claimed that in 2008 she told him that Hopkins was sending her texts and emails that made her feel uncomfortable. Jessica Beyer says King did nothing about her complaints. The two-month investigation concluded that Beyer didn't disclose the content or nature of the texts with King and that no one interviewed during the investigation had a claim, knowledge of any sexual harassment or lack of action on King's part. WFMZ's Jaccii Farris has details on 69 News at 6.