Details on: State funding for Reading's Santander Arena, Pottstown crash and Schuylkill County fire

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 01:21 PM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 01:22 PM EST

Gov. Wolf OKs funding for expansion of Santander Arena - State money is on its way to Berks County for an expansion of the Santander Arena in downtown Reading. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday the approval of a $1.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to the Berks County Convention Center Authority, which oversees operation of the arena on Penn Street. The project will add approximately 22,000 square feet of food and beverage, entertainment, meeting, and support space, according to the governor's office.

Car crashes into Pottstown home - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating what caused a car to crash into a house late Thursday night. Emergency personnel closed Beech Street in Pottstown between North Evans and North Franklin streets after a car ended up inside a home's front door. Beech Street has since re-opened. The crash occurrred shortly before 11 p.m. No injuries were reported, and authorities have no idea yet what caused the wreck.

Early-morning fire destroys Schuylkill County garage - Firefighters from three counties responded to an early-morning fire in Schuylkill County that destroyed a garage. The fire was first reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the first block of Ash Drive in West Penn Township. Fire companies from Schuylkill, Carbon and Lehigh counties responded. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 3 a.m., and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze, which destroyed the garage full of tools and equipment, remains under investigation.

