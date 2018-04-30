Details on: Wolf Backs Marcellus Shale Tax, Cosby Juror Speaks, and Upper Perk H.S. Closed

Wolf backs new bill imposing Marcellus Shale natural gas tax - Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a new proposal to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production that would rise with the price of gas. Wolf's office said the legislation being introduced Tuesday would raise roughly $250 million in the fiscal year beginning this July 1. Under the bill, the state would collect 4.2 cents per thousand cubic feet of gas at a benchmark price of $3 or less. The tax would rise in steps to 7.4 cents per thousand cubic feet of gas at $6 or more.

Cosby juror: Comedian's own words led to his conviction - A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate. In an interview Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Harrison Snyder says it "wasn't an open and shut case." But the 22-year-old juror says Cosby's deposition in which he admitted giving women Quaaludes to have sex with them was the evidence that made him believe he was guilty, adding that he has no doubt the jury made the right decision.

School canceled for students at Montgomery County H.S. - The superintendent said it's too soon to know when classes will resume at Upper Perkiomen High School after a fire damaged the building over the weekend. "I need to make sure it's safe for the students, honestly it's important that our air-quality is what needs to be before we bring anybody in, so the most important thing is that all the kids are safe," said Dr. Alexis McGloin, superintendent of the Upper Perkiomen School District. McGloin said there is still debris and smoke in the building, and officials are not yet sure the extent of the damage. Flames broke out around 10 a.m. Saturday in the first-floor tech-ed room in the high school.