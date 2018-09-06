AG Grewal investigates sexual abuse allegations in NJ Catholic dioceses
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday he is forming a task force to investigate sexual abuse allegations by members of the clergy within the Catholic diocese of New Jersey.
Grewal also established a hotline to report allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy, according to a release from the Office of the Attorney General.
The hotline will be staffed by trained professionals and operate on a 24/7 basis. The number is 855-363-6548.
The establishment of the task force comes after the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on child sex abuse within the Catholic Church, which identified over 300 Catholic priests as predator priests who sexually abused children while serving in active ministry in the church.
“I was deeply troubled to read the allegations contained in last month’s Pennsylvania grand jury report,” said Grewal. “The report revealed that sexual assaults on children – and efforts to cover up such assaults – were far more widespread in Pennsylvania than we ever thought possible. We owe it to the people of New Jersey to find out whether the same thing happened here. If it did, we will take action against those responsible.”
In addition to investigating allegations of sexual abuse by clergy, the task force will conduct a comprehensive review of existing agreements between the Catholic dioceses of New Jersey and state law enforcement.
Grewal appointed Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino to head the task force and oversee a team of detectives and prosecutors.
