AG: New Jersey priest arrested after sex abuse hotline call
TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities say the arrest of a New Jersey priest on sexual assault charges dating back almost three decades came just two days after a call to the state's clergy abuse hotline.
NJ.com reports that the state attorney general's office said the Rev. Thomas Ganley, parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault charges. He is 63.
Prosecutors say Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge when the alleged assaults took place between 1990 and 1994. They say the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17.
Officials say it's the first sexual assault case brought by the state's clergy abuse task force, which was established in September. A message left Saturday at Ganley's number has yet to be returned.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
New Jersey announces travel restrictions
New Jersey State Police have issued travel restrictions as Saturday's storm draws near.Read More »
- AG: New Jersey priest arrested after sex abuse hotline call
- Phillipsburg elementary school evacuated after bathroom fire
- NJ congressman Malinowski speaks about government shutdown
- Gary Passarelli resentenced to 35 years in prison
- Snow emergency declared for Hackettstown
- Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Slop storm brings mix of snow, ice, and rain to the area this weekend
- Full commercial vehicle bans to begin Saturday afternoon
- Allentown crews face task of clearing roads before Sunday deep-freeze
- New LANTA announces service cancellations
- Automania comes to Allentown
- AG: New Jersey priest arrested after sex abuse hotline call
- Snow preparations underway in Berks County
- Allentown hospital used in new film
- 2 shot in Reading early Saturday morning
- 2 shot in Wilson Borough Saturday morning