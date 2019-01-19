Western New Jersey

AG: New Jersey priest arrested after sex abuse hotline call

Posted: Jan 19, 2019 01:07 PM EST

Updated: Jan 19, 2019 01:07 PM EST

TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities say the arrest of a New Jersey priest on sexual assault charges dating back almost three decades came just two days after a call to the state's clergy abuse hotline.

NJ.com reports that the state attorney general's office said the Rev. Thomas Ganley, parochial vicar at St. Philip and St. James Catholic Church in Phillipsburg, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault charges. He is 63.

Prosecutors say Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge when the alleged assaults took place between 1990 and 1994. They say the victim was between the ages of 14 and 17.

Officials say it's the first sexual assault case brought by the state's clergy abuse task force, which was established in September. A message left Saturday at Ganley's number has yet to be returned.

