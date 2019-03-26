Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature

Western New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - A controversial assisted suicide bill in New Jersey is awaiting the signature of Governor Phil Murphy.

The bill, which has been discussed since 2012, allows terminally ill patients to seek life-ending medication.

The law allows terminally ill New Jersey residents with six months left to live to receive a lethal dose of medication.

The patient would need two medical opinions, a mental evaluation, and request the medicine three times, twice orally and once in writing.

It requires witnesses and then it is still up to the person to take the life-ending medication.

The New Jersey-based group Compassion and Choices hoped the legislation would pass and organizers say the law will be about giving people a chance to plan the last days of their life.

"They gain the peace of knowing should their suffering become unbearable, there's another option," Corinne Carey, the organization's New Jersey campaign director, said.

Opponents of the bill like the New Jersey Family Policy council believe it puts the Garden State on a slippery slope.

"They've got to the point in the Netherlands where they are starting to allow people that are disabled, people that have other conditions besides being terminally ill, you're depressed and you don't want to live anymore," Len Deo, founder of the New Jersey Family Policy Council, said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says he will sign the legislation. The bill would go into effect four months after that.

