Western New Jersey

Expect delays on I-78 near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border for bridge rehabilitation project

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 10:37 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 11:25 AM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Expect some travel delays along stretches of I-78 next week.

Travel restrictions in both the east and westbound directions along I-78 near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border will continue through the week of April 29 to accommodate the I-78 Bridges and Approach Slabs Rehabilitation Project, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced in a news release Sunday.

The stretches of I-78 that will be affected are:

I-78 Westbound (NJ) – Starting at either mile marker 3.9 at Phillipsburg/Still Valley interchange (Exit 3) or mile marker 0.5 (Carpentersville Rd. Overpass) in New Jersey
•Overnight single-lane travel pattern (two of three westbound lanes closed) – 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.  (next day) Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3.
•Uninterrupted 57-hour-long weekend single-lane travel pattern (two of three westbound lanes closed) 10 p.m. Friday, May 4, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 7.  (Warning: severe travel delays are likely on Saturday and Sunday due to this single-lane travel pattern).
I-78 Eastbound (PA) – Starting at Rt. 611 overpass in Pennsylvania to half mile past the I-78 Toll Bridge in New Jersey
•Overnight single-lane travel pattern (two of three lanes closed) 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.  Monday, Apr. 30 to Wednesday, May 2.
•Two-lane travel pattern (one of three lanes closed) at all times until further notice.
I-78 Eastbound (NJ) – Starting at mile marker 2.3 and continuing until mile marker 3.5 in New Jersey
•Two-lane travel pattern (one of three lanes closed) at all times except for overnight single-lane travel pattern (two of three lanes closed) 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (next day) Tuesday, May 1 through Monday, May 7.

The scheduled travel restrictions listed above are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic and project mobilization considerations.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, to reduce speeds and to exercise caution when traveling through project work areas.

Three additional continuous, weekend-long, single-lane restricted travel periods are expected to be implemented along I-78 westbound this spring.  

Because of the increased likelihood of backups and delays arising when the 57-hour-long single-lane travel patterns along westbound I-78 are in effect, affected motorists are urged to consider adjusting their planned travel times, using other travel routes and/or allowing extra time to reach destinations.

For more information on the I-78 Bridges and Approach Slabs Rehabilitation Project, please go to: http://www.drjtbc.org/project/I-78.

