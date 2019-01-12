February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Human Services announced today that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will be receiving their February benefits early because of the continued federal government shutdown.
Recipients who received a SNAP benefit in January and were scheduled to receive the benefit again in February will receive them on January 19 on their Families First card.
“Due to President Trump’s shutdown, numerous federal programs that provide critical services to residents of New Jersey could be severely impacted,” said Governor Murphy. “If the shutdown continues past February, 730,000 SNAP recipients will be affected. New Jersey’s top priority is to stand with our residents, and we urge the federal government to end this shutdown immediately.”
SNAP is a federal program administered by the Department of Human Services. It offers nutrition assistance to eligible individuals and families with low incomes. New Jersey has about 730,000 SNAP recipients.
Amid the shutdown, states are working to issue February benefits earlier than usual, relying on a provision in the government budget bill that expired December 21 that allows the federal government to make certain payments up to 30 days after the budget’s end.
