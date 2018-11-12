For some sports bettors, a state border can be the goal line
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Sports betting is all over the airwaves, billboards, train station ads and publications in the New York metropolitan area.
But in order to place a legal sports bet, gamblers have to be within New Jersey's borders. It's the only game in, or rather near, town right now for people in New York and Pennsylvania.
So they travel into New Jersey.
Some drive across bridges, or through tunnels. Some take a PATH train across the Hudson River from New York City into Jersey City or Hoboken.
And some even ride their bicycles just over halfway across the George Washington Bridge, hoping the geolocation technology on their smartphones will realize they're in New Jersey.
FanDuel says 13 percent of its sports book users live in New York or Pennsylvania.
