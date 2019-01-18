Gary Passarelli resentenced to 35 years in prison

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Gary Passarelli was resentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2013 murder of John H. Niko.

Niko's body was found in his residence in May 2013 after he failed to report to work. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Passarelli.

Passarelli was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance in November 2015 and was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February 2016.

According to a press release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's office, on Dec. 17, 2018, the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, upheld the conviction but reversed and remanded the judge's sentencing decision, ordering that the trial court consider Passarelli's age at his earliest possible release date.

Passarelli was resentenced to 35 years in prison with 30 years of parole ineligibility.