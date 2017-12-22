Generosity fuels campaign to fund youth center memberships

VIDEO: Firth Youth Center donation...

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg's Firth Youth Center will start the new year on a high note thanks to a viral donation campaign.

The youth center is a nonprofit that offers after school programs, sports, and activities for kids in Phillipsburg.

The center's 'adopt a member' campaign began before Thanksgiving and has paid for over 500 memberships and counting.

The center said the campaign was started after hearing some parents were struggling to pay the annual $15 fee.

"A lot of people think $15 isn't that much. $5 is a lot. It's a huge relief especially when you have multiple children,” said Alesha Blanton.

Blanton says thanks to the ‘adopt a member’ campaign, her children are able to continue participating in youth center activities.