Generosity fuels campaign to fund youth center memberships
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg's Firth Youth Center will start the new year on a high note thanks to a viral donation campaign.
The youth center is a nonprofit that offers after school programs, sports, and activities for kids in Phillipsburg.
The center's 'adopt a member' campaign began before Thanksgiving and has paid for over 500 memberships and counting.
The center said the campaign was started after hearing some parents were struggling to pay the annual $15 fee.
"A lot of people think $15 isn't that much. $5 is a lot. It's a huge relief especially when you have multiple children,” said Alesha Blanton.
Blanton says thanks to the ‘adopt a member’ campaign, her children are able to continue participating in youth center activities.
