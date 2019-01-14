Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police

LOGAN TWP., Pa. - A gunman who forced his way into a UPS warehouse in south Jersey and held two women hostage has been shot and killed by police.

The standoff paralyzed the area in Gloucester County for much of Monday morning as negotiators tried to bring the situation to a close.

The area around Burch Creek Road in Logan Township, New Jersey, was crawling with police and SWAT members following a call of an active shooter at the UPS warehouse.

Police said the gunman was 39-year-old William Owens of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

The New Jersey attorney general said Owens was fatally shot by police after three and a half hours of negotiations.

Police were called to the Gloucester County warehouse around 8:30 a.m.

Several dozen employees were inside.

Investigator say when they got there they found Owens had barricaded himself in the warehouse with two female hostages.

"There was apparently a relationship between the man and one of the women," investigator Charles Fiori said.

Investigators are not saying what that relationship was at this point.

32 other employees were evacuated to a nearby Holiday Inn and the Red Cross provided assistance while negotiators spent the next three and a half hours trying to talk to the man on the telephone.

The attorney general said Owens was shot by multiple law enforcement officers after Owens and the two hostages exited the building.

"There was an intervention, He did not surrender," Fiori said.

Investigators said Owens died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are now under investigation.

A motive for the incident is unclear.

Police say the two women and the other UPS employees were unharmed.