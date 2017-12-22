Hunterdon County man admits to distributing child pornography

A Hunterdon County man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing child pornography.

Darrel Underhill, 73, admitted to distributing images of child sexual abuse over the internet, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick.

Court documents say Underhill used a file-sharing program to download videos and images of child sexual abuse on his computer. Officials found over three dozen of such images and videos on his computer in October 2016.

A search warrant of Underhill's home revealed nearly 1,000 videos and over 12,000 images of child pornography on his computers in March 2017, according to court documents.

On Thursday, he admitted in federal court to making videos available for others to download.

Underhill is required to register as a sex offender and faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will remain in custody until his March 28 sentencing.