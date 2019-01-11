Western New Jersey

Ingersoll Rand site development project coming along

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Less than three months after ground was broken, the former Ingersoll Rand site in Phillipsburg is well on its way to being transformed into an industrial park with 3.8 million square feet of warehouse space.

Bridge Development bought the property last year for $43 million. The Bridge Point 78 project will consist of seven warehouses. Project managers say they're on-target to start construction on two buildings within the month.

They credit the quick work to their crew of 60 who they say have been working 10-hour shifts, sometimes seven days a week in good weather. In order to get the site ready for buildings, the construction crew has been moving 55,000 yards of soil per day.

Tons of rock have been excavated on-site and a mountain of gravel will be used to build roads in the park. They've also dug two ponds and have begun building retaining walls and drainage ditches.

"It's almost surreal to see how fast this is coming together. To think we're standing on property that in 1909 became Ingersoll Rand and sustained so many families and built so many neighborhoods and the town," said Mayor Stephen Ellis.

Ellis says he's pleased with the progress and added area peaked in the '70s when Ingersoll Rand was at its height and has been in decline since its closure.

He says developing the property, which at one time employed 4,000 people, is important to Phillipsburg's future.

"It really hurt the residents of the town and the quality of life. And now today as we stand here, we see the redevelopment happening that again will sustain all those families and neighborhoods," said Ellis.

