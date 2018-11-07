Western New Jersey

Malinowski takes New Jersey 7th District by narrow margin

Congressman-elect Tom Malinowski took New Jersey's 7th District by a narrow margin on Tuesday night.

He unseated five-term congressman Leonard Lance by just several thousand votes. During his late-night victory speech in Union County, Malinowski credited his volunteers and campaign workers for "waking up" Democratic voters in a district that has historically been Republican, adding that they knocked on over 100,000 doors the weekend before election night.

"This feels like it was a just enough virtue election. And a just enough virtue, just enough to be plenty powerful," said Malinowski.

Malinowski's campaign manager says over the past few months, he tapped into the "blue wave" of candidates being elected to red districts.

"There has been a very sleepy Democratic party in this part of the state. The level of activism that used to be present in the Democratic party has kind of waned here. We've renewed that," said Malinowski campaign manager Colston Reid.

Congressman Leonard Lance didn't make an election night appearance. He conceded the race through a statement, thanking the people of the 7th district and urging the country to move forward with respect. During an interview with 69 News before Election Day, the congressman predicted the race would be tight.

"I think the number one issue that faces New Jersey really faces the entire country and that is bipartisainship. We have to move forward in a bipartisan manner. Whatever side controls the new House of Representatives come January I think it will be by a narrow margin," said Lance.

Congressman-elect Malinowski will be sworn into office in January.

