Western New Jersey

Man assaults mother and son; taken into custody after standoff

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 04:01 PM EST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 04:01 PM EST

Blairstown, N.J. - According to a press release from the Blairstown Police Department, Blairstown Police and NJSP responded to a residence on East Crisman Road for a physical domestic dispute with weapons on Sunday, Nov. 4 at approximately 9 p.m.

While responding, Warren County Communications advised that a mother and son were physically assaulted by a male and he was currently locked in a room upstairs with guns. The male also made statements that he would kill the family, himself, and law enforcement.

Upon arrival police established a perimeter and requested Warren County TAC (SWAT) Team to respond. Warren County and Hunterton County TAC Team, and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office arrived on location and were unable to make contact with the male.

The teams breached the door and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was lodged in Warren County Jail.

