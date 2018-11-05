Man assaults mother and son; taken into custody after standoff
Blairstown, N.J. - According to a press release from the Blairstown Police Department, Blairstown Police and NJSP responded to a residence on East Crisman Road for a physical domestic dispute with weapons on Sunday, Nov. 4 at approximately 9 p.m.
While responding, Warren County Communications advised that a mother and son were physically assaulted by a male and he was currently locked in a room upstairs with guns. The male also made statements that he would kill the family, himself, and law enforcement.
Upon arrival police established a perimeter and requested Warren County TAC (SWAT) Team to respond. Warren County and Hunterton County TAC Team, and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office arrived on location and were unable to make contact with the male.
The teams breached the door and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was lodged in Warren County Jail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Man assaults mother and son; taken into custody after standoff
The male also made statements that he would kill the family, himself, and law enforcement.Read More »
- Tax collector accused of stealing tax payments from NJ municipalities
- Hackettstown police looking for man who followed, harassed female student
- Man charged in Flemington bank robbery
- Woman celebrates 103rd birthday
- 10th patient dies at pediatric facility in viral outbreak
- Reward offered for burglar information
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Reading police investigate fatal shooting near City Park
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Updated Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Updated Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Updated 2018 midterms: Closely-contested races in Pennsylvania
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Resources available for voters on Tuesday
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head