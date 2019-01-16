Man convicted in fatal fentanyl overdose in Warren County
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A man has been convicted after the Warren County Prosecutor's office said he sold fentanyl to a man who then died of an overdose.
A Warren County jury convicted Matthew Evans Tuesday of the first-degree charge of liability for a drug-induced death. Evans was also convicted of a slew of other charges, including distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
On February 2, 2018 Washington Township police went to the 200 block of Green Street to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.
Efforts to revive the the 27-year-old male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at about 4:30 a.m.
After a two-and-a-half month investigation, officials determined Evans went to the victim's house and sold him the fentanyl which caused the overdose.
Evans faces a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison.
Western NJ News
