Man convicted in fatal fentanyl overdose in Warren County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A man has been convicted after the Warren County Prosecutor's office said he sold fentanyl to a man who then died of an overdose.

A Warren County jury convicted Matthew Evans Tuesday of the first-degree charge of liability for a drug-induced death. Evans was also convicted of a slew of other charges, including distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

On February 2, 2018 Washington Township police went to the 200 block of Green Street to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.

Efforts to revive the the 27-year-old male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at about 4:30 a.m.

After a two-and-a-half month investigation, officials determined Evans went to the victim's house and sold him the fentanyl which caused the overdose.

Evans faces a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison.