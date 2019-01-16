Western New Jersey

Man convicted in fatal fentanyl overdose in Warren County

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 07:41 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 07:41 PM EST

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A man has been convicted after the Warren County Prosecutor's office said he sold fentanyl to a man who then died of an overdose.

A Warren County jury convicted Matthew Evans Tuesday of the first-degree charge of liability for a drug-induced death. Evans was also convicted of a slew of other charges, including distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

On February 2, 2018 Washington Township police went to the 200 block of Green Street to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.

Efforts to revive the the 27-year-old male were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at about 4:30 a.m.

After a two-and-a-half month investigation, officials determined Evans went to the victim's house and sold him the fentanyl which caused the overdose.

Evans faces a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison.

 

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

11:26 PM

  • WSW 3 mph
  • -2°
  • 61%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud
SXC

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County
69 News

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County

Cost of recycling increases

Cost of recycling increases

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded
Courtesy GoFundMe via CNN

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders
© Brandpoint

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges
MGN Image

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain

$510K spilled from armored truck, $300K still missing

$510K spilled from armored truck, $300K still missing