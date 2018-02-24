Murphy promises gun control, but for now reviews policies

69 News

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is vowing to sign gun control bills as part of a campaign promise and in response to the fatal Florida school shooting.

But for now, he is pledging a policy review and interstate cooperation over firearms.

The timing for when the Democrat might act on any bills is unclear. The Legislature has introduced at least two dozen measures related to firearms. Many are aimed at controlling the use of guns, though some would expand rights.

Murphy hasn't specified which bills he wants enacted first, and none of the proposals has made its way to his desk yet.

Second Amendment rights advocates call Murphy's agenda a futile attempt at stopping criminal behavior by limiting the rights of law-abiding citizens.