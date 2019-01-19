New Jersey announces travel restrictions

WEST TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey State Police have issued travel restrictions as Saturday's storm draws near.

Beginning at noon, a commercial travel restriction has been placed on the following roadways: I-195; I-78; I-80; I-280; I-287; and I-295 (including and between exits 60-76).

This restriction applies to all tractor-trailers; empty straight CDL-weighted trucks; passenger vehicles pulling trailers; recreational vehicles; motorcycles.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction does not apply the New Jersey Turnpike or the Garden State Turnpike.

Trucks already in New Jersey are encouraged to use truck stops or rest areas during the restriction. In order for road crews to effectively plow, drivers should not park on shoulders.

Residents and motorists should avoid driving unless you are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, please stay home.

If you must go out, drive slowly, fill your gas tank, charge your phone, pack blankets, water and non-perishable food items.