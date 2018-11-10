New Jersey dancer to be part of The Nutcracker performance

BELVIDERE, N.J. - Emma Blake, of Belvidere, New Jersey, is performing in Boston Ballet’s production of Mikko

Nissinen’s The Nutcracker in the role of Clara.

Emma started as a student at Boston Ballet School this past September. The Nutcracker opens Nov. 29 at the Boston Opera House with performances through Dec. 30. Emma began begging to dance when she was three years old. When she turned four her mother decided to foster the interest and enrolled Emma as a student at Nardi Dance Studios in Palmer Township.

While at Nardi Studios, Emma trained for nine years in a variety of styles of dance, but her true passion became ballet. Seeking to further her ballet studies, Emma trained with the Ballet Guild of the Lehigh Valley, and most recently Hunterdon Hills Ballet of Clinton and Jennie Somogyi Ballet Academy of Easton.

A career in ballet requires intense focus and dedication. Last year at the age of 13, Emma was training at Hunterdon Hills Ballet, under the direction of former Pennsylvania Ballet Soloist Elaine Matthews, 15-plus hours a week in addition to receiving private instruction from former New York City Ballet principal dancer Jennie Somogyi at her new ballet academy in downtown Easton.

All the hard work paid off when she auditioned and was accepted to study at Boston Ballet School during their five week intensive program this past summer. By the end of week two of the summer program Emma was invited to stay on for the year round Pre-Professional Program.

Now 14, she dorms up in Boston and trains at Boston Ballet School six days a week, with Nutcracker rehearsals besides. Emma joins 250 other young Boston Ballet School students from around New England in Mikko Nissinen’s The Nutcracker. Three different casts will take on various roles, such as toy soldiers, pages, reindeer, lambs, polichinelles, baby mice, and party children during Boston Ballet's 41 performances of The Nutcracker.

Emma is especially excited about her role, as Clara is the central character of the story. This means she will be on stage for the entire ballet and performing alongside Boston Ballet’s 65 internationally-acclaimed professional dancers from around the world.

All children performing in The Nutcracker are students of Boston Ballet School and coached by an experienced staff including Boston Ballet Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, Boston Ballet School Director Margaret Tracey, Children’s Ballet Master Miranda Weese, and Boston Ballet School’s world-renowned faculty.

Students auditioned and started rehearsing for the production in October. They will continue rehearsals through November, which includes rehearsals with Company dancers and costume fittings with Boston Ballet’s Costume Shop. They will experience the unique, backstage atmosphere at the Boston Opera House through technical and dress rehearsals, as well as performances accompanied by Boston

Ballet Orchestra conducted by newly-appointed Music Director Mischa Santora and attended by more than 2,000 audience members each night.

All 41 performances of The Nutcracker will take place at the Boston Opera House (539 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111). Emma will be performing her role in 13 of those shows. Tickets start at $37. For more information, visit bostonballet.org/nutcracker/ or call 617-695-6955. The Nutcracker performance length is approximately two hours including one intermission.