New Jersey lawmakers near vote on recreational cannabis

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. - Puff, puff pass? The New Jersey state legislature will hold a vote Monday whether or not to legalize marijuana. The question remains if there is enough support for the bill.

The votes come after more than a year of mostly back-room wrangling since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy came into office. Murphy campaigned on legalization, in contrast with his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie.

Murphy has been pushing hard to get the votes.

"I'm an optimist by nature we are not there yet. Let me say we are not there yet," says Murphy.

The Governor insists New Jersey needs to legalize marijuana to get the drug off the black market.

"Our kids are exposed to it. The bad guys run the business and make all the money," Murphy told MSNBC.

Murphy says if New Jersey ran things, there'd be a $42 per ounce tax. He also believes in passing the bill to stop decades of social injustice.

"New Jersey is the widest white-non-white gap of persons incarcerated in America and the biggest contributing factor is low end drug possession," he told MSNBC.

"One of the talking points is that marijuana is a gateway drug. And we agree it's a gateway to county jail if you are black or brown," says Richard Smith, President of the New Jersey chapter of the NAACP.

According to the ACLU, 32,000 people are arrested each year in New Jersey for marijuana costing taxpayers $140 million.

Amol Sinha is the Executive Director of the New Jersey's ACLU. He says, "The reality is that black New Jerseyans are three times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than their white neighbors."

If the bill passed, anyone 21 and over could smoke weed, criminal records would be expunged and sentences on marijuana convictions would be vacated. Anyone 20 or younger caught smoking or possessing would pay a fine instead of looking at jail time.

New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states with legalized recreational use of the drug if the measure succeeds. Pennsylvania is currently doing its own due diligence with Lieutentant Governor, John Fetterman visiting all 67 counties to gauge public interest.

Murphy's office says it supports the legislation and has been calling lawmakers seeking their support.

Opponents like Warren County Senator, Mike Doherty fear the bill could increase street sales and lead to more "drugged drivers" on the road.

In a statement, Doherty says “This legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use is a deal with the devil. It’s a gateway drug that will destroy thousands of lives, starting with our kids."