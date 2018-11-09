New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A Allamuchy Township man was arrested in reference to multiple incidents where a weapon was used to propel a projectile at windows in Hackettstown.
Todd Bechtold was arrested Thursday by Hackettstown Police. He is charged with five counts of unlawful possession of an air gun, five counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, five counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, five counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault.
Bechtold was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility.
According to police, a front window was damaged at Marley’s Gotham Grill,169 Main St, on April 16. The total damage was $1151.74.
The front glass door of A & S Cleaners at 297 Main Street was damaged on May 17. The total damage was $346.53.
The front window of Creative Twist Hair Salon on 227 Main Street was damaged on July 11. The total damage was $628.02.
The Looks Barber Shop at 199 Main Street had a front window damaged on Oct. 12. The total damage was $996.95.
Finally, a car window was shot out while the vehicle was traveling south on Route 517 in the area of Mars Wrigley Confectionery on Oct. 30. No injuries were reported.
The investigation into these incidents and others are still on going. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, other incidents, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3302.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents
FIve incidents occurred between April and October where a weapon was used to propel a projectile at windows in Hackettstown.Read More »
- Malinowski takes New Jersey 7th District by narrow margin
- New Jersey voters approve $500M for education projects
- GOP's Leonard Lance loses bid for re-election to Congress
- NJ US Rep. Gottheimer tops McCann to win re-election
- Voters brave rain to vote in New Jersey
- Woman charged after car strikes building; drugs found in car
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents