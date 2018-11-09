New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents

69 News

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A Allamuchy Township man was arrested in reference to multiple incidents where a weapon was used to propel a projectile at windows in Hackettstown.

Todd Bechtold was arrested Thursday by Hackettstown Police. He is charged with five counts of unlawful possession of an air gun, five counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, five counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, five counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, five counts of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault.

Bechtold was lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility.

According to police, a front window was damaged at Marley’s Gotham Grill,169 Main St, on April 16. The total damage was $1151.74.

The front glass door of A & S Cleaners at 297 Main Street was damaged on May 17. The total damage was $346.53.

The front window of Creative Twist Hair Salon on 227 Main Street was damaged on July 11. The total damage was $628.02.

The Looks Barber Shop at 199 Main Street had a front window damaged on Oct. 12. The total damage was $996.95.

Finally, a car window was shot out while the vehicle was traveling south on Route 517 in the area of Mars Wrigley Confectionery on Oct. 30. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into these incidents and others are still on going. Anyone with information regarding these incidents, other incidents, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3302.