New Jersey woman indicted for assaulting police officer

READINGTON TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey woman is facing assault charges after an incident earlier this year.

Alexandra Travis, 30, was indicted by a grand jury for resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor.

Officials said on April 3, Travis allegedly resisted arrest and "purposefully attempted to cause bodily injury to four Readington Township police officers."

Travis was also charged with simple assault, obstruction of justice, shoplifting and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

The Whitehouse Station woman is due back in court in January.