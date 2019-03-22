Western New Jersey

NJ AG files suit against "ghost gun" manufacturers

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 07:06 PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is taking a stand against "ghost gun" manufacturers.

Ghost guns are sold as parts that can be assembled into a fully functional, untraceable firearm.

They're illegal in New Jersey.

The state's attorney general has sued a California company that allegedly advertised and sold gun parts to an undercover investigator last month.

The AG says it's the first lawsuit by a US state against a distributor of the firearms.     

