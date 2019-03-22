NJ AG files suit against "ghost gun" manufacturers
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is taking a stand against "ghost gun" manufacturers.
Ghost guns are sold as parts that can be assembled into a fully functional, untraceable firearm.
They're illegal in New Jersey.
The state's attorney general has sued a California company that allegedly advertised and sold gun parts to an undercover investigator last month.
The AG says it's the first lawsuit by a US state against a distributor of the firearms.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
NJ AG files suit against "ghost gun" manufacturers
Ghost guns are sold as parts that can be assembled into a fully functional, untraceable firearm.Read More »
- Reported attempted abduction in Phillipsburg did not happen, police say
- U.S. Court of Appeals grants motion for stay on PennEast Pipeline
- Phillipsburg police investigating after girl reports attempted abduction
- NJ lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational marijuana
- Hearings held for weed legalization bill in NJ
- Congressman wants to make Warren County a tourist destination
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Updated Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears