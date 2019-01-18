NJ congressman Malinowski speaks about government shutdown
For the first time, a group of freshman lawmakers was sworn into office during the middle of a government shutdown - and New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski is one of them.
Malinowski spoke with WFMZ's Emma Wright on how it has shaped his first few weeks in office.
New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski spent the five minutes during his first House floor speech this week calling for lawmakers to come together and reopen the government after nearly a month of partial shutdown.
Malinowski, a Democrat from the 7th District, which covers parts of Warren and all of Hunterdon counties, is part of the first Congress to have been sworn in during a shutdown.
During his speech, he said both sides should come to an agreement to reopen the government and then sit down to hash out border security.
The funding impasse for President Trump's wall on the border with Mexico has stalled government operations.
Malinowski said the shutdown has been eye-opening for freshman lawmakers in both parties.
"About 30 seconds after I finished my speech, I got a text message from one of the first-term Republican members who said 'that was awesome.' There are a lot of Republicans, certainly not all, but a bunch, who think it's ridiculous," Malinowski said by phone.
"Even if they agree with the president on the wall, they think it's ridiculous we're shutting down the gov.'t because the president can't get his way on something."
Congressman Malinowski's staff will be holding office hours at the Phillipsburg municipal building next week to discuss issues with residents.
