NJ DEP directive to require companies to report on use of PFAS chemicals

TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a directive requiring five companies to report on their use of PFAS chemicals.

The state DEP is identifying five companies it says are responsible for contamination caused by the chemicals and directing them to fund millions of dollars in assessment and cleanup efforts, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said Monday.

The directive issued on Monday requires the five companies - Solvay, DuPont, Dow DuPont, Chemours and 3M - to provide the DEP a detailed accounting of their use and discharge of polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, collectively referred to as PFAS chemicals, in New Jersey.

It requires information ranging from use and discharge of the chemicals through wastewater treatment plants, air emissions, and sales of products containing the chemicals to current development, manufacture, use and release of newer chemicals in the state. ​​​​​​

"The PFAS group of chemicals are ubiquitous in our environment and pose significant health risks to the public," Commissioner McCabe said.

PFAS chemicals are used in the manufacturing of plastics, some of which are used in nonstick cookware, stain-resistant coatings for upholstery, water-resistant breathable outdoor clothing and firefighting foams.

They have been used to make brands such as Stainmaster(r), Scotchgard(r), Teflon(r), Gore-Tex(r), and Tyvek(r). PFAS chemicals have been produced and used commercially and industrially for more than 60 years.

The chemicals can have dangerous effects when released into the air, land and water.

Among the most well-studied PFAS chemicals are PFNA, PFOA, PFOS and GenX, a replacement for PFOA.

The DEP issued the directive under the authorities granted by New Jersey's Spill Compensation and Control Act, Water Pollution Control Act and Air Pollution Control Act.

These state laws empower the DEP to act to prevent environmental pollution, enforce environmental laws and obtain documentation about the discharge of pollutants.

"The Department has expended tremendous resources to investigate the presence of these substances in New Jersey's environment, as well as monitor, treat, clean up, and/or remove these substances in impacted areas," the directive said.