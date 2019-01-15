NJ Gov. Murphy highlights goals for 2019 in state of the state address
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivered his first state of the state address Tuesday.
He highlighted what's been done already, and what he hopes will be done in 2019.
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy kicked off his first state of the state with a lengthy call for tax change, arguing that incentives for corporations are costing taxpayers loads of money with little to nothing to show for it.
"Being competitive isn't a race to give out the most tax breaks," Murphy said.
Republican lawmakers though criticized Murphy for saying nadda about the high cost of living in the state, challenged by increased state spending and taxes.
Murphy touted 169 new laws since he took office, including free community college tuition, fully funding planned parenthood, and gun safety.
"169 new laws, not one law related to making this state more affordable," State Sen. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-District 21) said.
Murphy's hour long speech also drew attention to two unmet goals, like legalizing recreational marijuana.
"It will also allow us to broadly benefit from creating an entirely new and legal industry," Murphy said.
Another so far undelivered promise: raising the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. but Murphy said lawmakers were close to making it happen.
