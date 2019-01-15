Western New Jersey

NJ Gov. Murphy highlights goals for 2019 in state of the state address

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 06:49 PM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 06:49 PM EST

NJ Gov. Murphy highlights goals for 2019 in state of the state address

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivered his first state of the state address Tuesday.

He highlighted what's been done already, and what he hopes will be done in 2019.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy kicked off his first state of the state with a lengthy call for tax change, arguing that incentives for corporations are costing taxpayers loads of money with little to nothing to show for it.

"Being competitive isn't  a race to give out the most tax breaks," Murphy said.

Republican lawmakers though criticized Murphy for saying nadda about the high cost of living in the state, challenged by increased state spending and taxes.

Murphy touted 169 new laws since he took office, including free community college tuition, fully funding planned parenthood, and gun safety.

"169 new laws, not one law related to making this state more affordable," State Sen. Thomas Kean, Jr. (R-District 21) said.

Murphy's hour long speech also drew attention to two unmet goals, like legalizing recreational marijuana.

"It will also allow us to broadly benefit from creating an entirely new and legal industry," Murphy said.

Another so far undelivered promise: raising the minimum wage to 15 bucks an hour. but Murphy said lawmakers were close to making it happen.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

09:34 PM

  • 0 mph
  • -2°
  • 61%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud
SXC

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County
69 News

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County

Cost of recycling increases

Cost of recycling increases

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded
Courtesy GoFundMe via CNN

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders
© Brandpoint

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges
MGN Image

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain

$510K spilled from armored truck, $300K still missing

$510K spilled from armored truck, $300K still missing