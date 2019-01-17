Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A priest from Phillipsburg, New Jersey is facing multiple criminal counts of sexual assault of a child.
Attorney General Gubir S. Grewal and Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey announced Thursday Father Thomas P. Ganley, 63, of Phillipsburg was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child between the ages of 14 and 17.
He is facing charges of one count of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, according to a news release from the New Jersey AG.
Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in the Iselin section of Woodbridge when the criminal acts occurred from 1990-94. According to the release, he is currently assigned to Saint Philip and Saint James Church in Phillipsburg.
The arrest, the attorney general says, constitutes as the first criminal case filed by the New Jersey Clergy Abuse Task Force, which was formed in September 2018.
The investigation into Ganley is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Kelley at (732) 745-4499 or Detective Julissa Alvarado at (732) 745-3711 of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
