Western New Jersey

Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:29 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 06:02 PM EST

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A priest from Phillipsburg, New Jersey is facing multiple criminal counts of sexual assault of a child. 

Attorney General Gubir S. Grewal and Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey announced Thursday Father Thomas P. Ganley, 63, of Phillipsburg was arrested for allegedly assaulting a child between the ages of 14 and 17. 

He is facing charges of one count of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, according to a news release from the New Jersey AG. 

Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in the Iselin section of Woodbridge when the criminal acts occurred from 1990-94. According to the release, he is currently assigned to Saint Philip and Saint James Church in Phillipsburg. 

The arrest, the attorney general says, constitutes as the first criminal case filed by the New Jersey Clergy Abuse Task Force, which was formed in September 2018. 

The investigation into Ganley is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Kelley at (732) 745-4499 or Detective Julissa Alvarado at (732) 745-3711 of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 4 closings or delays active.

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

07:04 PM

  • SE 6 mph
  • -4°
  • 61%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

New safety protocols in place for Phillipsburg town council meeting

New safety protocols in place for Phillipsburg town council meeting

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud
SXC

Bill requires jail time, restitution in crowdfunding fraud

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

New law requires financial literacy course in middle schools

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

State of New Jersey continues fight against PennEast pipeline

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

Laughter yoga: Laugh your way to a new life perspective

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

N.J. court strikes down high school graduation test requirements

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County
69 News

Scammer pretends to be church clergyman in Warren County

Cost of recycling increases

Cost of recycling increases

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

Tewksbury Twp. police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded
Courtesy GoFundMe via CNN

GoFundMe says donors to homeless man refunded

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders
© Brandpoint

New Jersey Department of Human Services offers tips for those with substance use disorders

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Murphy benefits panel calls for driving costs down

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg EMS facing 'unsafe' conditions, declining membership

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fight the Pipe: Homeowners remain firm in opposition of PennEast pipeline

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Fatal school bus crash leads to 4 new safety laws in NJ

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Phillipsburg internal investigation into threatening Facebook post concludes

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

Three arrested, charged in Phillipsburg robbery

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges
MGN Image

New Jersey man indicted on child porn charges

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

NJ bars circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain

Judge rules in favor of PennEast pipeline, but steps remain