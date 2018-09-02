Officials identify skeletal remains found in Frenchtown
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - The skeletal remains found on Aug. 27 in Frenchtown have been identified, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor said.
Prosecutor Anthony Kearns said the remains were identified as Anthony Sisonick, 47. Sisonick had been missing since January 2018.
"Our condolences go out to Mr. Sisonick’s family and friends at this difficult time,” Kearns said.
The investigation is ongoing.
An individual walking along a flood susceptible island on the Delaware River discovered skeletal remains and reported it to the Frenchtown Borough Police Department, the prosecutor's office said in a release Aug. 29.
“I would like to thank the Hunterdon County Medical Examiner’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, Pennsylvania State Police Belfast Station, New Jersey Park Police, and Frenchtown Borough Police Department for their invaluable assistance with the investigation," Kearns said.
