Phillipsburg church to make changes after cemetery damaged by gravediggers
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg church says it will be making changes after its cemetery was damaged by grave diggers.
Audrey Rossnagle says recent grave digging ruined her late husband's burial plot.
Her husband was buried in Phillipsburg's St. Philip St. James Church Cemetery in 2012.
"I wanted him to be where his family is. I had no idea this would happen," Rossnagle said.
"I was devastated. I mean, pulling up it looked like they were digging my husband's grave up. I couldn't believe that they could do such a thing," she said.
Rossnagle and her daughter, Amie O'Rourke, say carelessness by grave diggers ruined the items they had placed near the headstone and opened a wide hole that for a while was covered by just tarp and plywood.
"They don't maintain things here…they're not on top of it. We've come to them several times with complaints of broken items," O'Rourke said.
The church says following several complaints, it's hired new grave diggers who will better fit the cemetery's needs.
Father John Barbella says some of the damage is due to weather and natural deterioration, but other damage is caused by carelessness and says that's not acceptable.
"Care of the graves in the cemetery is a very sacred obligation. We believe that a human body is a temple of the Holy Spirit and should be treated with great respect when a person dies. It's important to us to try to help to do that," Father Barbella said.
Barbella says damage will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Audrey Rossnagle says she hopes a major clean-up effort will take place.
"I want to feel comfortable coming here and not rolling in mud…it looks like garbage…it is a disgrace," Rossnagle said.
